Clarification: Nuclear Weapon-Cost story

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published July 8, 2024, The Associated Press reported that new Sentinel nuclear weapons program is 81% over budget. The headline and first paragraph should have made clearer that this was cost overruns for the weapon system’s delivery system and launch infrastructure. The warhead is a separate nuclear material produced and controlled by the Department of Energy.

