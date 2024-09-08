Coney Island’s iconic Cyclone roller coaster reopens 2 weeks after mid-ride malfunction

NEW YORK (AP) — The famed Cyclone roller coaster in New York City’s Coney Island has reopened two weeks after a mechanical problem forced a mid-ride stop and people had to be helped off the attraction.

The 97-year-old wooden roller coaster at Luna Park returned to service Saturday after city inspectors gave a thumbs up following repairs.

The Cyclone was shut down indefinitely on Aug. 22 due to a damaged chain sprocket in the motor room. The operator stopped the ride and several people were removed without injury, the city’s Department of Buildings said. The department cited Luna Park for violations related to the damaged equipment and failing to immediately notify the city.

City inspectors said the ride passed inspection Saturday morning after test runs over several days.

“This American icon has captivated guests for nearly a century, and our dedicated team and attraction engineers continue to ensure that this legendary 97-year-old landmark continues to operate safely and smoothly,” Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of the amusement park’s owner, Central Amusement International, said in a statement.

FILE - People ride the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster, April 9, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo

