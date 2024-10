JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — In a story published Oct. 19, 2024, about a glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital city, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau. She is Nicole Ferrin, not Nicole Serrin.

