Correction: Dark Energy story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published Nov. 19, 2024, about dark energy, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument uses a telescope based in Tucson, Arizona. The telescope is based about 56 miles (90 kilometers) southwest of Tucson in the Tohono O’odham Nation. The Associated Press also erroneously reported that the telescope created a three-dimensional map of the universe’s 11-billion-year history. The telescope mapped how the universe evolved over 11 billion years, but the universe is about 13.7 billion years old.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.