Correction: Election 2022-Wisconsin-Governor story

In a Sept. 19 story about parole in Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that discretionary paroles for a person sentenced to life in prison were not possible if the person’s crime was committed before 2000. In general, such inmates can be eligible for parole unless a judge imposed a sentence of life without parole.

