Correction: Immigration-Child Detention story

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — In a story published July 18, 2024, about a Justice Department lawsuit against Southwest Key Programs Inc., The Associated Press erroneously reported the age of an alleged victim and the location of the suspected abuse. The alleged victim was 15 years old, not 11 years old, and the reported abuse happened in Mesa, Arizona, not Tucson, Arizona.

