NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published July 9, 2023, about a man arrested in six shootings on a scooter, The Associated Press, quoting New York City police, erroneously identified one of the victims. New court documents show his correct name is Hamod Saedi, not Hamoo Saedi.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.