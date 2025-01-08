Correction: Ohio Attorney General-Records Lawsuit story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published Jan. 8, 2025, about a long-running public records lawsuit, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the attorney who argued the state’s case before the Ohio Supreme Court. It was Ohio Solicitor General Eliot Gaiser, not Chief Deputy Michael Hendershot.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.