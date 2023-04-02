Correction: Police-Shooting-Michigan-Race story

By The Associated Press
A crowd of over 300 people protest the killing of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Mich., April 16, 2022. The 26-year-old Congolese refugee was fatally shot by a Grand Rapids police officer after resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Eric Seals /Detroit Free Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Seals]

In a story published April 2, 2023, about police reforms in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a year after a Black man was shot and killed during a traffic stop, The Associated Press erroneously reported where the victim, Patrick Lyoya, was born. It was Congo, not Nigeria.

