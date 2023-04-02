Correction: Police-Shooting-Michigan-Race story

In a story published April 2, 2023, about police reforms in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a year after a Black man was shot and killed during a traffic stop, The Associated Press erroneously reported where the victim, Patrick Lyoya, was born. It was Congo, not Nigeria.
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop. (Grand Rapids Police Department)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Cory Morse | MLive.com
Protesters chant and lock arms as they approach police lines during a march through Grand Rapids, Mich., April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Shular
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appears for a court hearing at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2022. Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Cory Morse