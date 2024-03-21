Correction: Rowing Club-Boats Capsize story

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — In a story published March 20, 2024, about a rowing club mishap and rescue near Westport, Connecticut, The Associated Press, relying on information from local authorities, erroneously reported the number of people who fell into the Long Island Sound. A total of 19 teens and one adult ended up in the water, not 27 teens and two adults.

