Correction: Severe Weather story

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a story published June 27, 2024, about severe weather in the U.S., The Associated Press erroneously reported that Jim Hruska spoke with the AP about the future of the Rapidan Dam Store, and that he runs the store with his wife. The AP actually spoke to Jim’s son, David Hruska. Jim Hruska and his late wife bought the store about 50 years ago, but David Hruska and his sister now run it.

