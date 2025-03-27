Correction: Tesla Vandalism-Las Vegas story

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story published Mar. 27, 2025, about a vandalism case at a Tesla facility in Las Vegas, The Associated Press erroneously dropped attribution to police who announced the name of a suspect arrested in the case. Paul Hyon Kim faces charges in state court including arson and possession of an explosive device.

