WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Jan. 6, 2025, about the U.S. transfer of 11 Yemeni men from Guantanamo Bay, The Associated Press erroneously reported in a headline where the men were being sent. The men were transferred to Oman, not Yemen.

