Correction: US-Election 2022-Slavery-On-Ballot story

By The Associated Press
FILE - In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, speaks in Baton Rouge, La. Voters in five states will soon decide whether to end loopholes that led to forced labor for those convicted of some crimes. None of the proposals would force changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Melinda Deslatte]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published October 20, 2022, about state efforts to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception slavery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vermont’s proposal said “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.” The proposal states ”slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”

