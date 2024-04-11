Correction: Voting-Rights-Felons-Nebraska story

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a story published April 11, 2024, about Nebraska voting rights for felons, The Associated Press erroneously reported the workplace of TJ King. He is a Nebraska-based outreach specialist with the advocacy group Black and Pink, not the Nebraska AIDS Project.

