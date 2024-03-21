Correction: World War II-Battleship-USS New Jersey story
By The Associated Press
A person walks in Philadelphia across the Delaware River from the USS New Jersey in Camden, N.J., Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The battleship is scheduled to move from its dock in Camden on March 21, when it will head to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for extensive maintenance work. The USS New Jersey is scheduled to move from its dock in Camden on Thursday, March 21, 2024, when it will head to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for extensive maintenance work. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke]
In a story published March 21, 2024, about the USS New Jersey, The Associated Press erroneously reported when the battleship became a floating museum. That occurred in 2001, not 2011.
FILE - The Battleship USS New Jersey is towed past the Delaware Memorial Bridge between New Jersey and Delaware on the Delaware River Thursday, Nov. 11, 1999. The New Jersey is returning to the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where it was christened and launched in 1942. The USS New Jersey is scheduled to move from its dock in Camden on Thursday, March 21, 2024, when it will head to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for extensive maintenance work. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File )
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
People gather in Gloucester City, N.J., to view the USS New Jersey moved down Delaware River Thursday, March 21, 2024. The retired battleship is initially headed to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, where it will be balanced to prepare for dry docking, and will then go to the Philadelphia Navy Yard. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)