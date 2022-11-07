Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Dale Strong has been elected to the north Alabama congressional district being vacated by U.S. Rep Mo Brooks.

Strong on Tuesday defeated Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P. J. Greer to win Alabama’s 5th Congressional District, the state’s only open congressional seat this year.

Brooks did not seek another term, choosing instead to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. The six-term congressman lost the Republican primary runoff to former business lobby leader Katie Britt, who was elected.

Strong is chairman of the Madison County Commission and a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. He won the GOP nomination after defeating Casey Wardynski, a former Huntsville school superintendent, in a primary runoff.

The state’s six other congressional districts also were decided:

File - U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., is photographed on Oct. 6, 2012, at the DeKalb County Tea Party rally in Ft. Payne, Ala., on Oct. 6, 2012. Aderholt faces Democrat Rick Neighbors and one other opponent, as he seeks reelection to Alabama's Fourth Congressional District. (AP Photo/The Huntsville Times, Bob Gathany, File)/The Huntsville Times via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bob Gathany

— In the 1st Congressional District of southwest Alabama, incumbent Republican Rep. Jerry Carl defeated Libertarian Alexander Remrey.

— In the 2nd Congressional District in southeast Alabama, incumbent Republican Rep. Barry Moore was reelected, defeating Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall and Libertarian Jonathan Realz.

— In east Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Rogers defeated Democrat Lin Veasey Democrat, Libertarian Thomas Sickofdc Casson and independent Douglas A. Bell.

— In the 4th Congressional District of north-central Alabama, incumbent Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt was reelected, defeating Democrat Rick Neighbors and Libertarian Johnny C. Cochran.

— In the 6th Congressional District central Alabama, incumbent Republican Rep. Gary Palmer defeated Libertarian Andria Chieffo.

— In west Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, Incumbent Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell was reelected. She defeated Republican Beatrice Nichols and Libertarian Gavin Goodman. Sewell was the only Democrat in Alabama’s congressional delegation.

