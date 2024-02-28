Damaging storms bring hail and possible tornadoes to parts of the Great Lakes

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe thunderstorms with large hail and several possible tornadoes toppled trees, took down power lines and damaged homes in parts of the Great Lakes overnight and into Wednesday morning.

In Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, a possible tornado knocked down trees and damaged homes and gas lines, but no one was hurt, police said on social media.

Police officers and firefighters helped move several residents in the suburban Flint township to the fire department, but once leaks were repaired, residents could return home, the department said.

Weather service teams will conduct surveys to confirm tornadoes in the Chicago area, including northwestern Indiana.

Nearly 27,000 customers in Ohio and over 15,000 in Michigan lost power early Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.us.

