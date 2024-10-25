Death of soldier at Missouri Army base under investigation as a homicide

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (AP) — A person of interest is in custody in connection with the death of a soldier stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in south-central Missouri, authorities said.

The body of Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23, of Ligonier, Indiana, was found Tuesday inside a trash bin. She had been reported missing a day earlier. No cause of death was released, but the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division said Friday that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Roque was a mine dog handler and a member of the 5th Engineer Battalion. She enlisted in 2020.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, commanding general at Fort Leonard Wood, said in a statement that Roque’s death “has caused a tremendous void” at the Army base.

Army officials did not release any further information about the person in custody or a potential motive.

