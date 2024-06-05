Demonstrators occupy building housing offices of Stanford University’s president

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied a building that houses the offices of Stanford University’s president and provost early Wednesday.

Approximately 10 students barricaded themselves in the building while some 50 others linked arms outside, The Stanford Daily reported.

The university confirmed the takeover.

“A group of individuals this morning unlawfully entered Building 10, which houses the offices of the president and provost,” spokesperson Dee Mostofi said in an email to The Associated Press. “The Stanford Department of Public Safety has responded to the scene and is assessing the situation. Other campus operations have not been affected at this time.”

Protesters painted “Our office now” on a window and chanted, “Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine,” the school’s newspaper reported.

About two hours after the occupation began, law enforcement officers used a crowbar to enter the building and began making arrests, the Daily said.

Stanford is among colleges and universities around the country where activists are demanding their schools separate themselves from companies advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza and in some cases from Israel itself.

