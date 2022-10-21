Deputies: Girl gives $10K in stolen money to classmates

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said.

Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

School officials conducted a search of the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500, deputies said. The girl said she had been given the money by an unknown former student who wanted the money disseminated. It was later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500 of the woman’s life savings, investigators said.

The arrest report doesn’t say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.

By Friday, officials had recovered about $700 of the money that had been given to other students. That money and the $2,500 recovered from the girl’s backpack were returned to the grandmother.

The girl is facing a grand theft charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.