Detroit-area landlord to pay $190K to settle claims of sexual harassment against women

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit landlord has agreed to pay $190,000 to settle allegations of sexual harassment against women who lived in his buildings or were prospective tenants, the federal government said Monday.

The U.S. Justice Department intervened on behalf of the women and filed a lawsuit a year ago.

“No one should be denied the opportunity to live in safe and affordable housing because of their refusal to submit to a landlord’s sexual demands,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the department’s Civil Rights Division.

Mohamad Hussein denied the allegations but agreed to a settlement to avoid the inconvenience and expense of litigation, according to an agreement filed in federal court in Detroit.

A message seeking comment was left with Hussein’s attorney.

Hussein, who owns properties in Dearborn Heights, was accused of offering to reduce rent or make other financial concessions in exchange for sex acts or sexually explicit images, the government said.

He will pay $17,500 each to six women and $40,000 each to two more women, in addition to $5,000 to the government, the agreement states.

Hussein also will hire a manager, with the government’s approval, to oversee his properties.

The Justice Department said it has filed 39 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in U.S. housing and recovered more than $12 million for victims since 2017.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.