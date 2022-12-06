Doctors say Pelé’s health improving, remains in hospital

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving, doctors said Tuesday.

The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection.

“(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications,” the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

In Qatar, the image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering Monday before a World Cup match against South Korea.

Brazilian players hold a banner in honour of the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer legend Pele who is in a hospital in San Paulo recovering from a respiratory infection at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jin-Man Lee) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jin-Man Lee Aficionados de Brasil alientan a la selección detrás de un cartel con imágenes de Pelé, el lunes 5 de diciembre de 2022, antes de un partido del Mundial ante Corea del Sur en Al Rayán, Qatar (AP Foto/Martin Meissner) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner Brazilian fans hold a banner showing the Brazilian soccer legend Pele with the message 'Get well soon' during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Pele is in a hospital in San Paulo recovering from a respiratory infection. (AP Photo/Jin-Man Lee) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jin-Man Lee Previous Next

Pelé had said he would be watching the match from the hospital. Brazil won 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

