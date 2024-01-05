Embattled Sacramento City Council member resigns following federal indictment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A city council member in Sacramento, California, resigned Thursday, just weeks after he pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he hired undocumented workers at his local grocery stores, underpaid them and cheated the government on COVID-19 relief funds.

The December indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice accused Sean Loloee, 53, of conspiracy to defraud the federal Department of Labor, possession and use of false immigration documents, obstruction of agency proceedings and wire fraud.

The Justice Department also determined that Loloee does not live in the district he represents, but in Granite Bay, northeast of the city, which the The Sacramento Bee first reported in June 2022.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg and some council members publicly called for Loloee’s resignation in late December.

“I’m stepping down because of the recent politically-motivated circus that Mayor Steinberg has created and his attempt to cover up his many shortcomings as the mayor of Sacramento,” Loloee said in a video message posted to YouTube on Thursday. “I love this city and my district too much to let the mayor use my situation as a distraction. It is not fair to Sacramento and its constituents.”

Steinberg has not yet named a person the council could appoint to serve the rest of the term, which ends in December 2024.

