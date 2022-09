Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, man

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former Texas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend.

Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. Broderick rammed his vehicle into his ex-wife’s house and shot dead all three people inside.

Prosecutors set aside a possible death penalty in exchange for the guilty plea.

The ex-deputy killed the three during a custody visit with his son, whom he didn’t shoot. Stephen Broderick was free on bond at the time of the shooting after being charged the year before with the sexual assault of a child and losing his job as a result.

Stephen Broderick was ordered to wear a GPS tracking device, but state District Judge Karen Sage ordered the removal of the device five months after his release, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Prosecutors dropped the sexual assault charge as part of Broderick’s plea deal. Amanda and Alyssa Broderick’s family said the dismissal denied justice to Alyssa, who was the victim of the sexual assault.

Charlene Ramirez makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of her daughter and granddaughter's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District Court in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sara Diggins Edward Ramirez makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of his daughter and granddaughter's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District Court in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sara Diggins 299th District Court Judge Karen Sage asks defendant Stephen Broderick for his plea as to the murder charges before him, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sara Diggins Previous Next

But prosecutors said they doubted they could obtain a conviction on the charge because the victim was dead.

Sage, who passed the sentence on Broderick, expressed sympathy with their anger.

“I wish I could bring you justice,” Sage said. “But the truth is, the loss you’re suffering, there’s nothing I can do to make that loss go away. It’s the best we can do in the system we have, and it’s never enough. My heart goes out to you. Three beautiful, wonderful people — I see their lives shine on through all of you. I hope that at some point you can find some peace.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.