Ex-FDNY chief gets nearly 2 years in federal prison for accepting bribes

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City Fire Department chief was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison Monday after admitting he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to expedite fire safety inspections.

Brian Cordasco, who was chief of the department’s Bureau of Fire Prevention, was also ordered to complete two years of supervised release after his prison term, pay a $100,000 fine and forfeit $57,000.

Jocelyn Strauber, commissioner of the city’s Department of Investigation, which investigated the bribery scheme along with federal authorities, said Cordasco “prioritized his personal financial interests over delivering ethical leadership and equitable service to all New Yorkers.”

“The sentence imposed today sends a clear message that government officials who betray the public trust to line their own pockets will be met with just punishment,” Matthew Podolsky, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said.

Judge Lewis Liman said in Manhattan federal court that the prison sentence of 20 months was warranted in order to deter others from committing such “opportunistic” crimes of greed, The Daily News reports.

“You betrayed the hardworking people under you, who perform such an important service for New York,” the judge told Cordasco, according to the newspaper.

The 50-year-old, who lives in the New York City borough of Staten Island, is scheduled to report to prison June 17, according to prosecutors. His lawyers didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Cordasco pleaded guilty in October to conspiring to solicit and receive a bribe. At the time, he admitted he and others accepted bribes in order to issue fire safety inspections to individuals and companies “earlier than they were entitled to.”

The city’s Bureau of Fire Prevention approves the installation of fire suppression systems in commercial and residential buildings. In many cases, bureau approval is required before a building can be occupied or opened to the public.

Cordasco was arrested along with another FDNY chief, Anthony Saccavino, in September. Prosecutors say Cordasco pocketed $57,000 of the $190,000 in bribes generated by the scheme between 2021 and 2023.

Saccavino, 59, of New York, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to solicit and receive a bribe in January. He’s scheduled to be sentenced May 14.

