Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post.

Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported in November that Cawthorn, who had won election in 2020 at age 25, had purchased a home in Cape Coral, Florida, in August.

Last Friday, as votes to choose a new House speaker continued, Cawthorn confirmed a move while supporting Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for the job, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Donalds’ district includes Cape Coral.

“There are many reasons I moved to Florida,” Cawthorn wrote on Instagram. “One of the big contributing factors is that I know Byron Donalds is a leader in this state. That means this state will always be on offense to safeguard our future. Byron for Speaker.” Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ultimately was elected speaker.

State Board of Elections data shows Cawthorn registered to vote in Henderson County and voted on Election Day in November. Cawthorn didn’t immediately respond Monday to a text seeking more details, including whether he intends to reside permanently in Florida.

