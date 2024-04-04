Ex-police officer charged with punching man in custody 13 times

BOSTON (AP) — A former Weymouth, Massachusetts, police officer has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a man in his custody nearly two years ago by punching him about a dozen times without justification, federal prosecutors said Thursday,

Justin Chappell, 43, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. A plea hearing has been scheduled for April 11.

On July 2, 2022, Chappell was an officer with the Weymouth Police Department. While arresting an individual, Chappell allegedly punched the person approximately 13 times with a closed fist without legal justification, according to the charging document. He resigned from the force after the incident.

“Members of law enforcement take an oath to serve and protect with professionalism and integrity. Today’s court filings allege that Officer Chappell violated this solemn obligation,” acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement.

A lawyer representing Chappell did not immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

Conviction on the charge of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. sentencing guidelines and statutes.

“It is hard to comprehend why Justin Chappell allegedly felt entitled to repeatedly beat a man in his custody,” said Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.

“In doing so, we believe Officer Chappell violated this man’s civil rights and betrayed his sworn oath, his community, and colleagues,” Cohen added.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the alleged victim.

