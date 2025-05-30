Faizan Zaki wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee a year after finishing runner-up

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Faizan Zaki nearly threw away his opportunity to go from runner-up to champion at the Scripps National Spelling Bee with a shocking moment of overconfidence. Given a second chance, he seized the title of best speller in the English language.

The 13-year-old from Allen, Texas, who lost in a lightning-round tiebreaker last year, outlasted eight other accomplished spellers to win the title on Thursday night, including two that he let back into the competition after his own careless flub.

Told to take a deep breath before his final word, “eclaircissement,” he didn’t ask a single question before spelling it correctly, and he pumped his fists and collapsed to the stage after saying the final letter.

Two rounds earlier, Sarvadnya Kadam and Sarv Dharavane misspelled their words, clearing a path for Faizan, but instead of making sure he knew the word, “commelina,” Faizan let his showmanship get the better of him.

“K-A-M,” he said, then stopped himself. “OK, let me do this. Oh, shoot!”

Faizan Zaki, 13, of Dallas, holds the trophy after winning the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Luis Magana

“Just ring the bell,” he told head judge Mary Brooks, who obliged.

“So now you know what happens,” Brooks said, and the other two spellers returned to the stage.

Upon his return to the microphone, Sarv chimed in: “This is surprising!”

But Sarv misspelled again, followed in the next round by Sarvadnya, and Faizan stayed just calm enough to ensure his competitors wouldn’t get back to the microphone.

It was a riveting conclusion to a competition that started in 1925 and appears to have a bright future. Scripps, a Cincinnati-based media company, had a few dozen former champions on hand to celebrate the centennial of an event that began when the Louisville Courier-Journal invited other newspapers to host spelling bees and send their champions to Washington.

Faizan lost to Bruhat Soma last year in a tiebreaker known as a “spell-off.” He became only the fifth runner-up to come back and win and the first since since Sean Conley in 2001.

With the winner’s haul of $52,500 added to his second-place prize of $25,000, Faizan increased his bee earnings to $77,500. His big splurge with his winnings last year? A $1,500 Rubik’s cube with 21 squares on each side.

This is the last year the bee will be held at its home for the past 14 years, a convention center just outside Washington on the banks of the Potomac River. In 2026, the competition returns to the nation’s capital at Constitution Hall, a nearly century-old concert venue near the White House.

___

Ben Nuckols has covered the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 2012. Follow his work here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.