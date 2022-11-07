Fans celebrating Houston Astros’ win with parade

HOUSTON (AP) — Fans were celebrating the Houston Astros’ World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros’ colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros’ 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expected about that many people to attend Monday’s parade.

Saturday’s win gave the Astros’ 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

Elissa Rodriguez, Sarah Rodriguez and Diana Rodriguez, from left, hold up signs as fans wait for a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip Alicia Delvilar waits for a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip Fans wait for a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, foreground, a prolific Texas gambler, and the Houston Astros players gather before a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip Fans wait before a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip Diana Rodriguez waits for a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip Elissa Rodriguez holds a sign as fans wait for a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip Fans wait for a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip Fans wait for a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip David Dargie wears a crown as he waits for a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip Previous Next

