Fire crews on both US coasts battle wildfires

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews battled small wildfires across the Northeast U.S. on Monday, including a blaze in New York and New Jersey that killed a parks employee over the weekend and postponed Veterans Day plans. A quarter-inch of rain fell overnight from Sunday into Monday in a forest area straddling the border between the two states, giving a slight respite to firefighters.

The fire is one of several burning on the East Coast amid a lack of much rainfall since September. An employee of the New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department who was assisting firefighting crews died Saturday when he was hit by a falling tree.

The East Coast fires were burning as much larger wildfires raged in California.

Firefighters continued making progress against a wildfire northwest of Los Angeles in Ventura County that broke out Wednesday and quickly exploded in size due to dry, warm and gusty Santa Ana winds.

The Mountain Fire in Ventura County north of Los Angeles prompted thousands of residents to flee their homes and was 36% contained as of Monday. The fire’s size remains around 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers). The Mountain Fire has destroyed more than 170 structures, most of them homes, officials said. The cause is under investigation.

Smoke rises from a wildfire in a forested mountain area across from Greenwood Lake, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Warwick, New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jeremiah Smoke rises from a wildfire in a forested mountain area across from Greenwood Lake, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Lakeside, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jeremiah Previous Next

Across the country on the New Jersey and New York border, the 4.7 square-mile (about 12.2 square-kilometer) fire dubbed the Jennings Creek Wildfire was 10% contained as of midmorning Monday, and 25 structures were considered threatened, although no evacuations had been ordered, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Officials said the overnight rainfall was far less than what was needed to extinguish numerous brush fires that have broken out around New Jersey since the middle of last week. At least four other wildfires in central to northern New Jersey were mostly or completely contained as of Monday.

A firefighting helicopter capable of dropping 350 gallons (1,325 liters) at a time on the fire was being used to help combat the Jennings Creek fire.

In West Milford, New Jersey, a Veterans Day ceremony was postponed to later in the month because of the firefighting effort, said Rudy Hass, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. commander.

“Many of those personnel currently engaged with the fires are veterans themselves, and right now we need to keep them in our thoughts as they spend many hours, day and night, doing all they can in order protect our great communities in that area,” he posted online.

Meanwhile, New York State Police said they were investigating the death of Dariel Vasquez, the 18-year-old state parks employee killed Saturday while fighting the fire near New York state’s Greenwood Lake.

Health advisories had been issued over the weekend for parts of New York, including New York City, and northeastern New Jersey due to unhealthy air quality due to smoke from the fires, but conditions improved after the rainfall and changes in wind direction.

In Massachusetts, one wildfire among several fueled by powerful wind gusts and dry leaves has burned around 400 acres in the Lynn Woods Reservation, a municipal park extending across about 3.4 square miles (8.8 square kilometers) in the city some 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Boston.

The Lynn Fire Department cited “a dry spell we have not seen during this time of year in many years.”

“We believe we have the fire contained using the main fire roads. We will maintain a presence to ensure the fire doesn’t spread further,” Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan said in a statement late Sunday.

The Northeast has been experiencing prolonged dry conditions. In New Jersey, the state Department of Environmental Protection is planning a hearing on Tuesday to review its water supply conditions. Before Sunday night, the last measurable rainfall in New Jersey occurred on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.