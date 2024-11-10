Fire officials describe harrowing conditions as Southern California wildfire exploded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fire authorities on Sunday described battling fierce, howling winds and rescuing people in a fast-moving Southern California wildfire that forced thousands of people to flee and destroyed at least 168 structures and damaged 67.

Crews increased containment of the Mountain Fire to 31% in Ventura County northwest of Los Angeles, up from 26% on Sunday morning. The fire’s size remains around 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers).

“I am grateful for the number of lives that were saved and the fact that we have zero reported fatalities,” said an emotional Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner at a community meeting Sunday night.

“I know we suffered great damage, but thousands of homes were saved and hundreds of lives were rescued. I know we made mistakes, but we will learn from those mistakes,” he said.

Ventura County public safety officials said they prepared for dry, warm and gusty northeast Santa Ana winds. But the fire that broke out Wednesday morning exploded in size with winds gusting at 80 mph (about 130 kph) and embers that flew from orchards 2-1/2 miles (4 kilometers) away to residential neighborhoods around the community of Camarillo.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Inspection teams continue to assess damage.

Firefighters made 136 active rescues, authorities said Sunday.

Evacuation orders were downgraded Saturday to warnings for residents in several areas of Ventura County as winds subsided and firefighters were aided by mild temperatures and low humidity.

Agriculture officials assessing the toll on farmland sown with avocado, citrus and berries estimated the damage at $2.4 million, the Ventura County Star reported.

Another round of northeast winds was expected Tuesday, but humidity should rise and gusts are not forecast to surge as high as those that fanned the fire, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said.

“They’re not going to be nearly as strong as the winds that occurred when this fire started. But for some of you, you’re going to hear that wind and it might trigger you a little bit,” he said.

The region northwest of Los Angeles has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years. The Mountain Fire swiftly grew from less than half a square mile (about 1.2 square kilometers) to more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) in little more than five hours on Wednesday, with gusts topping 61 mph (98 kph).

Red flag warnings indicating conditions for high fire danger expired in most of the region Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County.

