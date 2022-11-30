Fire on US aircraft carrier injures 9 sailors; cause sought

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fire broke out aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, resulting in minor injuries to nine sailors, military officials said Wednesday.

The blaze broke out Tuesday morning as the USS Abraham Lincoln was conducting routine operations about 30 miles (50 kilometers) off Southern California, the Navy said in a statement.

“The fire was quickly identified and extinguished through the crew’s fire-fighting efforts,” the statement said.

All nine injured sailors were treated aboard the ship, which will continue its operations in the area.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.