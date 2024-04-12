Flash flooding sweeps into the Pittsburgh area and spurs numerous water rescues

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Flash flooding caused by relentless heavy rains that soaked western Pennsylvania spurred numerous rescues and evacuations in the region, but no injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service said more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain fell in a short time late Thursday afternoon and evening in parts of Allegheny County. Rescue crews in the Pittsburgh suburb of Oakdale used water craft to evacuate or rescue some residents, while officials in nearby Etna issued an emergency evacuation notice as Pine Creek breeched its banks at over 14 feet (4.3 meters).

Parts of New England were also bracing for possible flooding as more rain was expected Friday, though the system was expected to exit the region by early afternoon. Strong winds were also possible throughout the region.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents in southeastern New York remained without power Friday after severe storms moved through the region late Thursday.

