Florida deputy, one of department’s youngest, fatally shot

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida, authorities said.

The deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The deputy, who Judd described as one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, “despite valiant efforts,” the sheriff said.

The deputy’s name wasn’t immediately released publicly, pending notification of family.

Judd said a procession would be held taking the deputy from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office. Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa.

