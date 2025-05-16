Former MLB star Rafael Furcal charged in rock-throwing road rage incident, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Former major league shortstop Rafael Furcal threw rocks at another man during a road rage incident last month in South Florida, authorities said.

The former All-Star turned himself in at the Broward County jail on Wednesday and was released on bond a short time later, according to court records. He faces felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile into public or private dwelling.

Court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Furcal. His former agent, Paul Kinzer, declined to comment on the charges and did not provide a way to reach Furcal directly. Attempts to reach Furcal at home were unsuccessful.

The Sunrise Police Department issued the warrant for Furcal’s arrest on Monday. A man had told officers that he had a near-collision with a black pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot on April 28. The other driver, later identified as Furcal, got out of the truck and began throwing rocks at the man’s work vehicle, an arrest report said.

When the man got out of his vehicle to confront Furcal, the man said he was struck on the hand with a rock while trying to protect himself. The man said he ran up to Furcal and punched him several times, causing Furcal to get back in his truck and leave.

Investigators said they used surveillance video to identify the truck’s license plate, which showed Furcal as the owner. The alleged victim identified Furcal in a photo lineup as the person who attacked him.

Furcal, 47, started with the Atlanta Braves in 2000, followed by stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was with the Cardinals in 2011 when they beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series. He finished his professional baseball career with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

Furcal completed the 12th unassisted triple play in MLB history on August 10, 2003, while playing for the Braves against the Cardinals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.