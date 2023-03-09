Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested in drive-by shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to appear in court Thursday.

Online jail records show Kemp was booked for investigation of felony drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pierce County Superior Court records showed that Kemp, 53, was scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

Kemp owns two cannabis stores in Seattle.

FILE - Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Seattle.

This story has been corrected to delete references to Kemp having been charged with drive-by shooting. Online court records do not reflect that any charges have been filed yet.

