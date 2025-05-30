Former New York prison guard pleads guilty in connection with inmate’s beating death

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A former upstate New York prison guard pleaded guilty Friday for his role in what prosecutors called a coverup of the beating death of inmate by fellow guards.

Joshua Bartlett entered guilty pleas to hindering prosecution and falsifying records, both felonies, in connection with the March 1 death of Messiah Nantwi at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy, near Utica. Bartlett appeared for a hearing in Oneida County Court in Utica, where sentencing was set for Aug. 8.

Ten correction officers, not including Bartlett, were indicted in connection with the fatal beating. Two of the 10, Jonah Levi and Caleb Blair, are charged with second-degree murder. All 10 have pleaded not guilty. Bartlett is the first guard to plead guilty in connection with the case.

Nantwi died from injuries he sustained in a series of beatings by guards that began in his room and continued even when he was lying handcuffed on the floor of the infirmary, the indictment says.

Bartlett was accused of helping other guards cover up what happened, including filing a false use-of-force report.

Bartlett was beaten after an emergency response team was called to Nantwi’s room to help National Guard members who became concerned when he involved himself in another inmate’s effort to obtain medication and was resistant during a headcount, according to prosecutors. The National Guard was deployed to Mid-State and other prisons because of an unauthorized, three-week strike by guards who were upset over working conditions.

The situation was resolved by the time the response team arrived. Nantwi objected to being handcuffed for no apparent reason and grabbed Bartlett’s vest, with several guards immediately raining blows on his head and body using their fists, batons and boots, the indictment said. The attack intensified when Nantwi bit the hands of two guards, prosecutors said.

Nantwi became unresponsive and guards transported him toward the infirmary, but he was assaulted a second time in a stairwell, according to prosecutors.

Nantwi died several months after Robert Brooks was fatally beaten at the Marcy Correctional Facility near the Mid-State prison. Six guards were charged with second-degree murder in Brooks’ Dec. 9 beating. One of those guards pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-degree manslaughter under a plea deal.

Another three prison employees were charged with manslaughter in the Brooks case and an another officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempted tampering with physical evidence.

Bartlett was among 18 guards, including the 10 who were indicted, who either resigned or were suspended after Nantwi’s death. Prosecutors have said several guards who weren’t indicted agreed to cooperate with authorities.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.