French president Emmanuel Macron is to visit violence-hit New Caledonia

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to New Caledonia, signaling French authorities’ growing confidence that reinforced security and emergency measures are bringing unrest on the French Pacific territory under control.

Government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot announced the trip. “He will go there tonight,” she said Tuesday.

