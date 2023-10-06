Funerals held in Syria for dozens of victims killed in deadliest attack in years

HOMS, Syria (AP) — Family members of some of the victims of a deadly drone attack on a crowded military graduation ceremony that killed scores gathered outside a military hospital in the central city of Homs on Friday to collect the bodies of their loved ones, who died in one of Syria’s deadliest single attacks in years.

Thursday’s strike on the Homs Military Academy killed 89 people, including 31 women and five children, and wounded as many as 277, according to the health ministry. The death toll could rise as some of the wounded are in critical condition. Syria announced a three-day state of mourning starting Friday.

Fearing retaliation from the government, religious authorities in areas held by the opposition in northern Syria said Friday prayers will not be held in mosques and called on people to pray at home instead “out of concern for the safety of Muslims.”

Syria’s military said in a statement Thursday that drones laden with explosives targeted the ceremony packed with young officers and their families as it was wrapping up. Without naming any particular group, the military accused insurgents “backed by known international forces” for the attack and said “it will respond with full force and decisiveness to these terrorist organizations, wherever they exist.”

The attack is likely to lead to a wave of violence in the country’s northwest, where front lines have been relatively calm since Russia and Turkey, who support rival sides in the country’s conflict, reached a cease-fire in March 2020 ending a three-month Russian-backed government offensive against insurgents.

Syrian student officers carry the coffins of their comrades who were killed on Thursday in a drone attack that hit a military graduation ceremony, during a mass funeral procession in Homs, Syria, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Family members of some of the victims of deadly drone attacks on a crowded military graduation that killed scores gathered outside a military hospital in this central city Friday to collect the bodies of their loved ones who lost their lives in one of Syria's deadliest single attacks in years. (AP Photo/Abdelrahman Shaheen) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abdelrahman Shaheen

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack as Syria endures its 13th year of conflict that has killed half a million people.

Overnight, Syrian troops pounded the last major rebel-held region in parts of Idlib and Aleppo provinces, killing at least three people and wounding more than 15 in the town of Daret Azeh, according to the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets.

In Homs, hundreds of people, many of them dressed in black and weeping, gathered outside the Abdul-Qader Shaqfa Military Hospital where the bodies of 30 victims in coffins draped with Syrian flags were put in ambulances to be taken to their hometowns for burial.

Army Lt. Ibrahim Shaaban came to collect the body of his fiancee, Raneem Quba, 23, who was killed along with her father, Mohammed, and younger sister, Rima, while attending the graduation of her brother, Lt. Hussein Quba.

“I feel that my back was broken,” Shaaban said, holding back his tears while standing by her coffin. “She was not only a fiancee, but a mother, a sister and a friend.”

Legislator Bassam Mohammed said targeting a place where civilians are present “is a terrorist criminal act,” and that the attackers intended to inflict large numbers of casualties.

Syrian Defense Minister Gen. Ali Abbas was present Friday outside the hospital, where he comforted the families of victims. An opposition war monitor reported Thursday that Abbas had left the graduation ceremony shortly before the attack.

One of the survivors, Lt. Jaafar Mohammed, 23, said he was taking some photos with relatives by the platform and something suddenly exploded in front of them.

“I was thrown to the ground,” said Mohammed, who suffered an arm injury. He said his brother was killed and his father and younger brother were also injured.

Syria’s crisis started with peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad’s government in March 2011 but quickly morphed into a full-blown civil war after the government’s brutal crackdown on the protesters. The tide turned in Assad’s favor against rebel groups in 2015, when Russia provided key military backing to Syria, as well as Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

___

Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

