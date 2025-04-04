Georgia bill that would let people sue over local gun control dies before Senate approval

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia bill that would have allowed residents to sue local governments for enacting local gun safety measures died Friday evening before the state Senate could approve it.

The bill, which supporters said would have ensured localities don’t violate people’s gun rights, was passed by the House earlier Friday, and the Senate had been expected to give it final approval. But the chamber ended its last day of session early without voting on the bill, leaving it dead at least until next year, when the Senate could take it up again.

Senate Bill 204 would have let people sue local governments if they had been “aggrieved” by a rule that conflicts with gun rights granted by state law and seek compensation for some damages.

Trenton Republican Sen. Colton Moore proposed the original measure to thwart gun safety ordinances like one in Savannah that punishes people who leave weapons in unlocked cars. But Moore said he no longer supports the move in part because the most individuals can receive in compensation is $25,000 instead of $50,000.

Democrats — including those who said they own and value their guns — said the bill would hinder local governments that want to protect people from preventable gun violence.

The legislation also came months after a mass shooting at Apalachee High School northeast of Atlanta where a 14-year-old boy stands accused of killing two teachers and two students and wounding several others on Sept. 4 with a firearm he got from his father.

“The Apalachee families have come here again and again, asking you to pass common-sense safe storage laws,” said Atlanta Democrat Shea Roberts. “And how do we respond? With a bill that precludes safe storage? SB 204 is a slap in the face to those families. And for what? To punish Savannah for trying to prevent gun theft and violence?”

Republican Rep. Alan Powell called it a “shame” for Democrats to bring up the shooting, arguing it had nothing to do with ensuring state gun laws are upheld.

“This is an affirmation of our strong and unwavering support of the Second Amendment and this legislation ensures that Georgians are protected from government overreach,” said Republican House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration.

Democrats also accused Republicans of “hijacking” bills. The measure got tacked onto a separate Senate Democratic bill.

Another Democratic proposal would have created a $300 tax credit for safe storage devices and lessons. It had bipartisan support in past years. Democrats also wanted to make it a crime for adults to let kids get their hands on a gun if they didn’t store it safely.

Instead, a measure to offer a $300 tax credit for people who participate in an in-person course on safe gun use got added to House Bill 79, which also would have created a four-day sales tax holiday in October for guns and gun accessories. It did not get a final Senate vote.

___

Charlotte Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Kramon on X: @charlottekramon.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.