Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta.
“There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email.
The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
