German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine for his first visit in 2 1/2 years

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Monday.

The visit comes just weeks after he was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Their call came at a time of widespread speculation about what the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump will mean for Ukraine.

Scholz said that, in his meeting with Zelenskyy, he will announce further military supplies this month totaling 650 million euros.

“Ukraine can rely on Germany — we say what we do and we do what we say,” he said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.