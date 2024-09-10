Giant plumes of smoke dot Southern California skies as crews fight several major wildfires

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Apocalyptic-looking plumes of smoke dotted skies over parts of Southern California on Tuesday as firefighters continued to battle at least three major wildfires that erupted amid a blistering heat wave and were threatening tens of thousands of homes and buildings.

In Orange County, firefighters used bulldozers, helicopters and planes to control a rapidly spreading blaze that started Monday and spread to about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) in only a few hours. The blaze was ignited by a spark from heavy equipment being used by public workers, officials said.

By Tuesday, it had charred more than 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) and was heading over mountainous terrain into neighboring Riverside County with no containment, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi. It burned some communications towers on top of a peak, though so far officials said they did not have reports of the damage disrupting police or fire communication signals in the area.

Two firefighters who suffered heat-related injuries and a resident who suffered from smoke inhalation were treated at a hospital and released.

Sherri Fankhauser, her husband and her daughter set up lawn chairs and were watching helicopters make water drops on a flaming hillside a few hundred yards away from their Trabuco Canyon home on Tuesday.

Smoke from the Airport Fire rises behind Meander Lane in Trabuco Canyon, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Gritchen

They didn’t evacuate even though their street had been under a mandatory evacuation order since Monday. A neighbor did help Fankhauser’s 89-year-old mother-in-law evacuate, Fankhauser said. The flames died down last night but flared up again in the morning.

“You can see fire coming over the ridge now,” Fankhauser said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s getting a little scarier now.”

She said she trusted the crews would get things under control and that firefighters were keeping them informed.

Meanwhile, in the San Bernardino National Forest, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, some 65,600 homes and buildings were under threat, including those under mandatory evacuations and those under evacuation warnings. Three firefighters have been injured since the blaze was reported Thursday, state fire managers said.

The blaze had charred about 41 square miles (96 square kilometers) of grass and brush and blanketed the area with a thick cloud of dark smoke Tuesday. It was 5% contained. The affected area is near small mountain towns where Southern California residents ski in the winter and mountain bike in the summer.

Other major fires were burning across the West, including in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, where about 20,000 people had to flee a blaze outside Reno.

Firefighters hope to gain the upper hand as cooler weather moves into California later in the week.

An excessive heat warning issued for the Los Angeles area will expire Tuesday night.

Another blaze in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest, north of the city of Glendora, in Los Angeles County, grew to more than 4 square miles (12 square kilometers) and wasn’t contained at all as of Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department ordered visitors at a campground and residents of an adjacent river community to evacuate, the U.S. Forest Service said.

In Northern California, a fire measuring less than a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) that started Sunday burned at least 30 homes and commercial buildings and destroyed 40 to 50 vehicles in Clearlake City, 110 miles (117 kilometers) north of San Francisco, officials said. Roughly 4,000 people were forced to evacuate by the so-called Boyles Fire, which was about 40% contained Monday afternoon.

In Nevada, the uncontained Davis Fire burning about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) outside Reno grew to about 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) after igniting Sunday. It originated in the Davis Creek Regional Park in the Washoe Valley and was burning in heavy timber and brush, firefighters said.

An emergency declaration issued for Washoe County by Gov. Joe Lombardo on Sunday noted that about 20,000 people were evacuated from neighborhoods, businesses, parks and campgrounds. Parts of south Reno remained under the evacuation notice on Monday and some homes, businesses and traffic signals in the area were without power.

In Idaho, fire managers were prepared for an active day, with warm, dry and windy conditions and even more challenges on Tuesday. The Boulder and the Lava Fires are burning in western Idaho.

In central Oregon, several blazes prompted evacuation warnings, including one west of Mount Bachelor in the Deschutes National Forest.

Rodríguez reported from San Francisco.

