GOP’s De La Cruz wins US House seat in South Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters.

De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures.

It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Border Democrats in Texas held the line in two key House races on Tuesday night, fending off an aggressive play by Republicans to remake the U.S.-Mexico border into an unlikely midterm battleground.

Two Democrat incumbents — Rep. Henry Cuellar and Rep. Vicente Gonzalez — won reelection to hold the line in an area with a predominantly Hispanic population. The region is an important stronghold for Democrats, who were forced to defend their turf after encouraged Republicans sought to capitalize on former President Donald Trump making big gains with Hispanic voters in 2020.

Gonzalez defeated Rep. Mayra Flores, who won a special election this summer, in a rare race between two sitting members of Congress. Cuellar defeated Republican Cassy Garcia, a former aide to Sen. Ted Cruz.

“There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a red ripple,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party.

Flores had won special election to become Texas’ first Republican Latina in Congress But this time she was running under a redrawn 34th Congressional District that was more favorable to Democrats.

“The RED WAVE did not happen. Republicans and Independents stayed home,” Flores tweeted. “DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!”

In another South Texas race for an open House seat, Republican Monica De La Cruz was up against Democrat Michelle Vallejo.

Republicans made Texas’ border region a priority this year in their pursuit of retaking control of Congress. The unusually competitive atmosphere in South Texas underlined the shifting political winds in an important stronghold for Democrats — and the ramifications beyond this election.

For Republicans, they had hoped that victories by any of three Latina candidates running for House seats in the region would deepen inroads the GOP is making nationally with Hispanic voters and demoralize Democrats in a place that has long been their turf.

In a sign of Republican optimism, Gov. Greg Abbott hosted his victory party in the border city of McAllen, reflecting the GOP’s eagerness to show conservatives are expanding their territory.

Millions of dollars have since poured in the region since it swung toward Trump in 2020, stunning Democrats. All three GOP House candidates outraised their Democratic opponents this summer.

The most widely seen competitive race was in the 15th Congressional District, where De La Cruz and Democrat Michelle Vallejo were seeking to represent one of the two new U.S. House districts that Texas was awarded last year following the release of new census figures.

Neither candidate was running to the middle. De La Cruz has defended abortion restrictions, promised tougher border security measures and drew praise from Trump during a recent rally in Texas. Vallejo has courted liberal voters in a progressive campaign that has called for a $15 an hour minimum wage and challenged conventional wisdom that Democrats along the border are more moderate.

Cuellar has been among his party’s loudest critics of President Joe Biden, particularly over the administration’s response to a record number of migrant crossings on the border.

