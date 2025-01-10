Greenland’s leader says his people don’t want to be Americans as Trump covets territory

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The prime minister of Greenland said Friday that the people of his mineral-rich Arctic territory do not want to be Americans, but he said he understood the U.S. interest in the island given its strategic location and he is open to greater cooperation with the United States.

The comments from the Greenlandic leader, Múte B. Egede, came after President-elect Donald Trump said earlier this week that he would not rule out using force or economic pressure in order to make Greenland — which is an autonomous territory belonging to Denmark — a part of the United States. Trump said it was a matter of national security for the U.S.

Egede acknowledged that Greenland is part of the North American continent, and “a place that the Americans see as part of their world.” He said he has not spoken to Trump but is open to discussions about what “unites us.”

“Cooperation is about dialogue. Cooperation means that you will work towards solutions,” he said.

Egede has been calling for independence for Greenland, casting Denmark as a colonial power that has not always treated the indigenous Inuit population well.

“Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic,” he said at a news conference alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Trump’s desire for Greenland has sparked anxiety in Denmark as well as across Europe. The United States is a strong ally of the nations of the European Union and the leading member of the NATO alliance, and many Europeans were shocked by the suggestion that an incoming U.S. leader could even consider using force against an ally.

But Frederiksen said she sees a positive aspect in the discussion.

“The debate on Greenlandic independence and the latest announcements from the U.S. show us the large interest in Greenland,” she said. “Events which set in motion a lot of thoughts and feelings with many in Greenland and Denmark.

“The U.S. is our closest ally, and we will do everything to continue a strong cooperation,” she said.

Frederiksen and Egede spoke to journalists after a biannual assembly of Denmark and two territories of its kingdom, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. The meeting had been previously scheduled and was not called in response to Trump’s recent remarks. Trump’s eldest son also made a visit to Greenland on Tuesday, landing in a plane emblazoned with the word TRUMP and handing out Make America Great Again caps to locals.

Greenland has a population of just 57,000. But it is a vast territory possessing natural resources that include oil, gas, and rare earth elements, which are expected to become more accessible as ice melts due to climate change. It also has a key strategic location in the Arctic, where Russia, China and others are seeking to expand their footprint.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is an autonomous territory ruled by Denmark, but it lies closer to the North American mainland than to Denmark. While Copenhagen is responsible for its foreign affairs and defense, the U.S. also shares responsibility for Greenland’s defense and operates an air force base there based on a 1951 treaty.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.