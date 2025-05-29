Harvard grads cheer commencement speakers who urge the school to stand strong

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard graduates celebrated commencement on Thursday at a pivotal time for the Ivy League school, cheering speakers who emphasized maintaining a diverse and international student body and standing up for truth in the face of attacks by the Trump administration.

Harvard’s battles with Trump over funding and restrictions on teaching and admissions presented another challenge for the thousands of graduates who started college as the world was emerging from a pandemic and later grappled with student-led protests over the war in Gaza.

“We leave a campus much different than the one we entered, with Harvard at the center of a national battle of higher education in America,” Thor Reimann told his fellow graduates. “Our university is certainly imperfect, but I am proud to stand today alongside our graduating class, our faculty, our president with the shared conviction that this ongoing project of veritas is one that is worth defending.”

Other schools face the loss of federal funding and their ability to enroll international students if they don’t agree to the Trump administration’s shifting demands. But Harvard, which was founded more than a century before the nation itself, has taken the lead in defying the White House in court and is paying a heavy price.

A school under threat

Students cross into Harvard yard passing protesters as Harvard University holds its commencement, Thursday, May 29, 2025 in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa

Among the Trump administration’s latest salvos was asking federal agencies to cancel about $100 million in contracts with the university. The government already canceled more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants, moved to cut off Harvard’s enrollment of international students and threatened its tax-exempt status.

Visa interviews for international students admitted to schools nationwide were halted on Tuesday, and Trump said Wednesday that Harvard should reduce its international enrollment from 25% to about 15%.

Sustained by a $53 billion endowment, the nation’s wealthiest university is testing whether it can be a bulwark against Trump’s efforts to limit what his administration calls antisemitic activism on campus, which Harvard sees as an affront to the freedom to teach and learn nationwide.

The Trump administration has demanded that Harvard make broad leadership changes, revise its admissions policies, and audit its faculty and student body to ensure the campus is home to many viewpoints.

In response to the administration’s threats, Harvard has sued to block the funding freeze and persuaded a federal judge to temporarily halt the ban on enrolling international students. During a hearing in Boston on Thursday, the judge extended her order blocking the ban.

Calls for Harvard to stand strong

Harvard President Alan Garber, who has repeatedly defended the school’s actions, didn’t directly touch on the Trump administration threats Thursday. But he did get a rousing applause when he referenced the university’s global reach, noting that it is “just as it should be.”

Several of the graduating speakers spoke more directly about the challenges facing the school and society.

Speaking in Latin, salutatorian Aidan Robert Scully delivered a speech laced with references to Trump policies.

“I say this: … Neither powers nor princes can change the truth and deny that diversity is our strength,” Scully said.

It was a sentiment echoed by Yurong “Luanna” Jiang, a Chinese graduate who studied international development. She said she grew up believing that the “world was becoming a small village” and that she found a global community at Harvard.

“When I met my 77 classmates from 32 different countries, the countries I knew only as colorful shapes on a map turned into real people, with laughter, dreams and the perseverance to survive the long winter in Cambridge,” she said of the other students in her program. “Global challenges suddenly felt personal.”

Now, though, she said she wonders whether her worldview is under threat.

“We’re starting to believe those who think differently, vote differently or pray differently, whether they are across the ocean or sitting right next to us, are not just wrong — we mistakenly see them as evil,” she said. “But it doesn’t have to be this way.”

Invitees weigh in

Dr. Abraham Verghese, a bestselling author and Stanford University expert on infectious diseases, opened his keynote address by saying he felt like a medieval messenger “slipping into a besieged community,” with more attention focused on the university than perhaps anytime during its history. He praised Harvard for “courageously defending the essential values of this university and indeed of this nation,” and told students that more people than they realize have noticed the example they’ve set.

“No recent events can diminish what each of you have accomplished here,” Verghese said.

On Wednesday, basketball Hall of Famer and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the “Class Day” speaker, praising Harvard for standing up to the Trump administration and comparing Garber’s response to Rosa Parks’ stand against racist segregation.

“After seeing so many cowering billionaires, media moguls, law firms, politicians and other universities bend their knee to an administration that is systematically strip-mining the U.S. Constitution, it is inspiring to me to see Harvard University take a stand for freedom,” he said.

The Trump administration has cited campus protests against Israel as proof of “antisemitic violence and harassment.” Like many college students around the country, Harvard students set up tents called on the university to divest from companies supporting Israel’s military, which has leveled Gaza in response to attacks by Hamas.

Last year, hundreds of graduating students walked out of commencement chanting “Free, free Palestine” after weeks of campus protests. Harvard also said some protesters would not receive diplomas alongside their classmates, although it eventually allowed most to get them.

This year, the anti-war demonstrations have largely faded from view, but protesters held a silent vigil a few hours before Thursday’s ceremony. Holding signs that read “Ceasefire Now” and “Not Another Bomb,” protesters stood silently along the walls of Harvard.

