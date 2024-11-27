Illinois court orders a pretrial release hearing for a deputy charged in Sonya Massey’s killing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois appellate court ruled Wednesday that a former deputy sheriff charged with the murder of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who called police for help, should get a new hearing on whether he should be released from jail pending trial.

The 4th District Appellate Court’s unanimous decision found that a circuit court ruling in July that Sean Grayson should be detained was improper. It said prosecutors failed to supply sufficient evidence that there were no conditions the court could set that would that no combination of conditions would lessen the danger Grayson posed to the community.

Grayson, a 30-year-old Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 6 shooting of Massey, who had called 911 to report a suspected prowler. During a conversation in her living room, Grayson ordered a pot of water on the stove be removed.

Massey, who had dealt with mental health issues, joked with Grayson over the pan, then inexplicably told Grayson, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” Grayson yelled at her to drop the pot, and as she ducked, he fired three shots, striking her just below the left eye.

The case has drawn national attention as an example of police shootings of Black people in their homes.

Grayson is next due in court Monday. A telephone message was left for his attorney.

