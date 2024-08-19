Indianapolis police sergeant faces internet child exploitation charges, department says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A police sergeant in Indianapolis faces child exploitation charges following an investigation by members of an internet crimes against children unit.

The 12-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested Monday, the department said in a release.

The Associated Press is not naming the officer because he has yet to be officially charged by prosecutors. He most recently was assigned to the department’s internal affairs unit.

The investigation was spurred Aug. 6 by a cyber tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which alerts law enforcement to material uploaded or downloaded of sexually exploited children on the internet.

An Internet Protocol address was traced to a personal home router under the same name as the sergeant and evidence from search warrants confirmed the suspect was an Indianapolis officer, police said.

Police Chief Chris Bailey suspended the sergeant Monday pending a recommendation of termination to the department’s Civilian Police Merit Board.

“I am profoundly shocked and disturbed by the allegations involving an IMPD officer,” Bailey said. “His alleged actions constitute a betrayal of the sacred oath we take to protect and serve our community.”

