Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — An explosion at a grain elevator Thursday in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation.

The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. in Marengo at a grain elevator owned by Heartland Crush.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City said it had received patients injured in the explosion, according to KCCI-TV.

Residents near the plant were evacuated, and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department advised people who live at a safe distance to stay indoors to avoid exposure to smoke.

Marengo is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

